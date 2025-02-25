Insider Sale: Director at $TXN Sells 6,065 Shares

JANET F CLARK, a director at $TXN, sold 6,065 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,234,955. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,816 shares of this class of $TXN stock.

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 194,000 shares for an estimated $39,323,822 .

. RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293

HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621 .

. MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,407 shares for an estimated $7,652,198 .

. AMICHAI RON (Sr. Vice President) sold 12,921 shares for an estimated $2,761,472

RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909

ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871

MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145

AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,425 shares for an estimated $1,364,941 .

. PAMELA H PATSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,288,388 .

. MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

MARK T. ROBERTS (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $1,001,497

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,023 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.