Insider Sale: Director at $TTEK Sells 1,671 Shares

Kirsten M Volpi, a director at $TTEK, sold 1,671 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $57,499. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 68,641 shares of this class of $TTEK stock.

$TTEK Insider Trading Activity

$TTEK insiders have traded $TTEK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE L SHOEMAKER (EVP, Chief Sustainability) sold 78,420 shares for an estimated $3,616,024

STEVEN M BURDICK (EVP, CFO) sold 36,830 shares for an estimated $1,715,173

KIRSTEN M VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,066 shares for an estimated $437,012 .

. KIMBERLY E RITRIEVI sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $302,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $TTEK stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.