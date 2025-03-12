Insider Sale: Director at $TSLA Sells 54,776 Shares

JAMES R MURDOCH, a director at $TSLA, sold 54,776 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $13,189,403. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 477,011 shares of this class of $TSLA stock.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 60,277 shares for an estimated $19,336,978 .

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,918 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

