Insider Sale: Director at $TRUG Sells 2,500 Shares

HUMPHREY P POLANEN, a director at $TRUG, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $12,583. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 83.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 500 shares of this class of $TRUG stock.

$TRUG Insider Trading Activity

$TRUG insiders have traded $TRUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUMPHREY P POLANEN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $12,583

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TRUG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.