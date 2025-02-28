Insider Sale: Director at $TRT Sells 2,000 Shares

JASON T ADELMAN, a director at $TRT, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 11-06-2024 for an estimated $14,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,000 shares of this class of $TRT stock.
$TRT Insider Trading Activity
$TRT insiders have traded $TRT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON T ADELMAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $126,230.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $TRT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 19,187 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,476
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 15,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,966
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 14,600 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,826
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 8,030 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,654
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,693 shares (+714.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,886
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,390
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,598 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,284
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.