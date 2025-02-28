Insider Sale: Director at $TRT Sells 2,000 Shares

JASON T ADELMAN, a director at $TRT, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 11-06-2024 for an estimated $14,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,000 shares of this class of $TRT stock.

$TRT Insider Trading Activity

$TRT insiders have traded $TRT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON T ADELMAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $126,230.

$TRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $TRT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

