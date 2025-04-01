Insider Sale: Director at $TROW Sells 3,955 Shares

Robert F. MacLellan, a director at $TROW, sold 3,955 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $362,119. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,978 shares of this class of $TROW stock.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TROW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TROW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TROW forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.