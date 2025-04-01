Insider Sale: Director at $TROW Sells 3,955 Shares

Robert F. MacLellan, a director at $TROW, sold 3,955 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $362,119. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,978 shares of this class of $TROW stock.
$TROW Insider Trading Activity
$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW JUSTIN MACKENZIE THOMSON (Vice President) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $499,183
- ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
- ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119
- JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,177 shares for an estimated $126,965
$TROW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,158,425 shares (+107.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,006,283
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 635,934 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,917,776
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 559,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,283,580
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 501,701 shares (+329.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,737,366
- FAYEZ SAROFIM & CO added 425,142 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,079,308
- AMUNDI added 397,278 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,928,169
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 387,604 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,834,136
$TROW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/14/2024
