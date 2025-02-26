Insider Sale: Director at $TRGP Sells 1,947 Shares

CHARLES R CRISP, a director at $TRGP, sold 1,947 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $378,167. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,923 shares of this class of $TRGP stock.

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

