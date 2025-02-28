Insider Sale: Director at $TREX Sells 1,420 Shares

Melkeya McDuffie, a director at $TREX, sold 1,420 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $87,872. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,705 shares of this class of $TREX stock.

$TREX Insider Trading Activity

$TREX insiders have traded $TREX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB T. RUDOLPH (SVP, CHRO) has made 2 purchases buying 92 shares for an estimated $5,254 and 1 sale selling 1,372 shares for an estimated $107,125 .

and 1 sale selling 1,372 shares for an estimated . MELKEYA MCDUFFIE sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $87,872

$TREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $TREX stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

