Insider Sale: Director at $TRDA Sells 6,422 Shares

KUSH PARMAR, a director at $TRDA, sold 6,422 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $45,741. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,100,248 shares of this class of $TRDA stock.

$TRDA Insider Trading Activity

$TRDA insiders have traded $TRDA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KUSH PARMAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $866,632 .

. VENTURES V, L.P. 5AM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $866,632 .

. KORY JAMES WENTWORTH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,784 shares for an estimated $19,035

$TRDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TRDA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

