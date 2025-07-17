Insider Sale: Director at $TPG Sells 1,796 Shares

DEBORAH M. MESSEMER, a director at $TPG, sold 1,796 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $101,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,807 shares of this class of $TPG stock.
$TPG Insider Trading Activity
$TPG insiders have traded $TPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMANTHA HOLLOWAY sold 21,000,000 shares for an estimated $977,970,000
- BRADFORD BERENSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,107 shares for an estimated $256,279.
- DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $101,148
$TPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $TPG stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 5,857,420 shares (+230.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,817,430
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD added 4,548,452 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,733,078
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,369,618 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,250,981
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,071,025 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,228,715
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 1,819,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,293,003
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,231,031 shares (+83.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,387,800
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 1,166,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,307,933
$TPG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
$TPG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/11/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $60.0 on 06/20/2025
- Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025
- Bill Kirk from TD Cowen set a target price of $42.0 on 04/09/2025
