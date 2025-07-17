Insider Sale: Director at $TPG Sells 1,796 Shares

DEBORAH M. MESSEMER, a director at $TPG, sold 1,796 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $101,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,807 shares of this class of $TPG stock.

$TPG Insider Trading Activity

$TPG insiders have traded $TPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMANTHA HOLLOWAY sold 21,000,000 shares for an estimated $977,970,000

BRADFORD BERENSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,107 shares for an estimated $256,279 .

. DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $101,148

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $TPG stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TPG forecast page.

$TPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $60.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Bill Kirk from TD Cowen set a target price of $42.0 on 04/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.