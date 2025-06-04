Insider Sale: Director at $TPC Sells 50,000 Shares

RONALD N TUTOR, a director at $TPC, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $1,872,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,011,477 shares of this class of $TPC stock.
$TPC Insider Trading Activity
$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD N TUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,734,500.
- RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,620,749.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,637,916 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,966,892
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 911,446 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,127,318
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 580,963 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,466,722
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 566,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,122,499
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 522,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,652,510
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 336,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,793,116
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 333,196 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,723,483
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.