Insider Sale: Director at $TPC Sells 50,000 Shares

RONALD N TUTOR, a director at $TPC, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $1,872,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,011,477 shares of this class of $TPC stock.

$TPC Insider Trading Activity

$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD N TUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,734,500 .

. RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,620,749.

$TPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

