Insider Sale: Director at $TPB Sells 600 Shares

Stephen Usher, a director at $TPB, sold 600 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $45,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,175 shares of this class of $TPB stock.
$TPB Insider Trading Activity
$TPB insiders have traded $TPB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAWRENCE WEXLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,884,750.
- BRIAN WIGGINTON (Sr VP Finance & CAO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $265,125
- GREGORY H.A. BAXTER sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $110,460
- STEPHEN USHER sold 600 shares for an estimated $45,150
$TPB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TPB stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITOLIS LIQUID GLOBAL MARKETS LLC added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,804,000
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 328,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,511,952
- FMR LLC added 214,448 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,746,789
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 189,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,360,943
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 186,641 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,093,941
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC added 166,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,922,794
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 143,999 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,559,300
$TPB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
