Insider Sale: Director at $TOL Sells 420 Shares

CHRISTINE GARVEY, a director at $TOL, sold 420 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $46,445. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,186 shares of this class of $TOL stock.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $19,082,785 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,813 shares for an estimated $5,430,279 .

. PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

