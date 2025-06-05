Stocks
Insider Sale: Director at $TOI Sells 1,867,605 Shares

June 05, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

Brad Hively, a director at $TOI, sold 1,867,605 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $5,360,586. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 72.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 712,033 shares of this class of $TOI stock.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRAD HIVELY has made 1 purchase buying 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433 and 2 sales selling 1,976,137 shares for an estimated $5,672,106.
  • GROWTH I L.P. M33 has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $5,425,800.
  • RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095
  • MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338
  • KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734
  • DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584
  • YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
  • JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
  • ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

