Insider Sale: Director at $TNC Sells 2,358 Shares

Azita Arvani, a director at $TNC, sold 2,358 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $200,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,238 shares of this class of $TNC stock.
$TNC Insider Trading Activity
$TNC insiders have traded $TNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD H. ZAY (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,053 shares for an estimated $617,669
- AZITA ARVANI sold 2,358 shares for an estimated $200,950
- BARB BALINSKI (SVP, Chief Transf Officer) sold 1,717 shares for an estimated $148,383
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $TNC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 669,535 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,587,188
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 550,988 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,922,051
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,858 shares (+143.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,246,112
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 210,313 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,146,818
- UBS GROUP AG added 186,693 shares (+515.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,221,080
- CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST CO removed 183,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,629,870
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 127,434 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,389,694
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.