TNC

Insider Sale: Director at $TNC Sells 2,358 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 09:02 pm EST

March 04, 2025 — 09:02 pm EST

Azita Arvani, a director at $TNC, sold 2,358 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $200,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,238 shares of this class of $TNC stock.

$TNC Insider Trading Activity

$TNC insiders have traded $TNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD H. ZAY (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,053 shares for an estimated $617,669
  • AZITA ARVANI sold 2,358 shares for an estimated $200,950
  • BARB BALINSKI (SVP, Chief Transf Officer) sold 1,717 shares for an estimated $148,383

$TNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $TNC stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TNC

