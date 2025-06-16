Insider Sale: Director at $TMUS Sells 4,700 Shares

TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE, a director at $TMUS, sold 4,700 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $1,075,820. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 588,343,939 shares of this class of $TMUS stock.

$TMUS Insider Trading Activity

$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 399,190 shares for an estimated $79,391,772 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $22,928,400 .

. PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,580,750

CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257 .

. ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081

TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000

SRIKANT M. DATAR sold 730 shares for an estimated $191,990

$TMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 850 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 860 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMUS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$TMUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$TMUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $267.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $265.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $272.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $275.0 on 01/31/2025

