Insider Sale: Director at $TMHC Sells 200 Shares

DAVID C MERRITT, a director at $TMHC, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $12,802. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TMHC stock.

$TMHC Insider Trading Activity

$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H LYON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $10,835,081 .

. DARRELL SHERMAN (EVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 95,190 shares for an estimated $6,697,529 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. YIP sold 4,700 shares for an estimated $306,393

DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.