Insider Sale: Director at $TKO Sells 1,900 Shares

Nick Khan, a director at $TKO, sold 1,900 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $298,262. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 218,586 shares of this class of $TKO stock.

$TKO Insider Trading Activity

$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 314 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 303 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ENDEAVOR purchased 1,579,080 shares for an estimated $249,999,945

LAKE WEST VOTECO, L.L.C. SILVER purchased 1,579,080 shares for an estimated $249,999,945

NICK KHAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,024 shares for an estimated $5,412,412 .

MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) sold 31,666 shares for an estimated $4,494,672

JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.

ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679 .

SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570 .

SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459 .

. SONYA E MEDINA purchased 233 shares for an estimated $33,302

$TKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TKO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKO in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

$TKO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $164.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $195.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $165.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024

