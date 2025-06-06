Insider Sale: Director at $TISI Sells 900 Shares

Evan S. Lederman, a director at $TISI, sold 900 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $18,009. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,978 shares of this class of $TISI stock.

$TISI Insider Trading Activity

$TISI insiders have traded $TISI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC CORRE has made 3 purchases buying 9,780 shares for an estimated $184,515 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EVAN S. LEDERMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,550 shares for an estimated $47,775.

$TISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $TISI stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

