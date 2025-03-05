Insider Sale: Director at $TILE Sells 7,500 Shares

DANIEL T HENDRIX, a director at $TILE, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $149,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,147 shares of this class of $TILE stock.
$TILE Insider Trading Activity
$TILE insiders have traded $TILE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TILE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL T HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,859,800.
- BRUCE ANDREW HAUSMANN (VP & CFO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,000
- STANSFIELD NIGEL (Vice President) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $482,400
- DAVID B FOSHEE (Vice President/Secretary) sold 15,175 shares for an estimated $398,647
$TILE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $TILE stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,413,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,778,422
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,186,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,897,362
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,029,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,058,317
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 594,726 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,481,578
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 558,841 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,607,778
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 404,277 shares (+170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,844,144
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 306,250 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,457,187
