Insider Sale: Director at $TILE Sells 7,500 Shares

DANIEL T HENDRIX, a director at $TILE, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $149,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 96,147 shares of this class of $TILE stock.

$TILE Insider Trading Activity

$TILE insiders have traded $TILE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TILE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,859,800 .

. BRUCE ANDREW HAUSMANN (VP & CFO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,000

STANSFIELD NIGEL (Vice President) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $482,400

DAVID B FOSHEE (Vice President/Secretary) sold 15,175 shares for an estimated $398,647

$TILE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $TILE stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

