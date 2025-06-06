Insider Sale: Director at $THC Sells 836 Shares

RICHARD W FISHER, a director at $THC, sold 836 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $144,761. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,292 shares of this class of $THC stock.

$THC Insider Trading Activity

$THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L BIERMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,249,258 .

. PAOLA M ARBOUR (EVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,199 shares for an estimated $2,373,726 .

. J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,748 shares for an estimated $2,138,986 .

. THOMAS W ARNST (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 9,786 shares for an estimated $1,624,476

RICHARD W FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,913 shares for an estimated $654,682 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

$THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of $THC stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 12/16/2024

