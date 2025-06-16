Insider Sale: Director at $TGTX Sells 10,000 Shares

Yann Echelard, a director at $TGTX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $369,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 228,816 shares of this class of $TGTX stock.

$TGTX Insider Trading Activity

$TGTX insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382 .

. YANN ECHELARD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $369,400

$TGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $TGTX stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

