Insider Sale: Director at $TGTX Sells 10,000 Shares

Yann Echelard, a director at $TGTX, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $369,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 228,816 shares of this class of $TGTX stock.
$TGTX Insider Trading Activity
$TGTX insiders have traded $TGTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN A POWER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,358 shares for an estimated $629,382.
- YANN ECHELARD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $369,400
$TGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $TGTX stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,766,009 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,633,734
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,725,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,922,500
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,725,000 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,016,750
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,149,526 shares (+1809.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,325,810
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 809,330 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,911,881
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 774,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,544,686
- FMR LLC added 711,935 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,071,597
