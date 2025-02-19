Insider Sale: Director at $TEL Sells 1,000 Shares

Laura Wright, a director at $TEL, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $154,660. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,684 shares of this class of $TEL stock.

$TEL Insider Trading Activity

$TEL insiders have traded $TEL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE R CURTIN (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $17,789,725 .

. JOHN S JENKINS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 40,800 shares for an estimated $6,343,959

ROBERT J OTT (Sr VP & Corporate Controller) sold 16,100 shares for an estimated $2,502,099

SHADRAK W KROEGER (Pres., Industrial Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,750 shares for an estimated $1,324,799 .

. LAURA WRIGHT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $154,660

$TEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $TEL stock to their portfolio, and 965 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/23, 10/04, 10/03 and 0 sales.

