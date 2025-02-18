Insider Sale: Director at $TECH Sells 1,860 Shares

Amy E. Herr, a director at $TECH, sold 1,860 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $122,690. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,976 shares of this class of $TECH stock.

$TECH Insider Trading Activity

$TECH insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013 .

. AMY E. HERR sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $122,690

$TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $TECH stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

