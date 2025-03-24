Insider Sale: Director at $TEAM Sells 774 Shares

Scott Farquhar, a director at $TEAM, sold 774 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $173,793. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,858 shares of this class of $TEAM stock.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1960 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1960 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 885 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $239,051,361 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 885 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $239,051,122 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 32,076 shares for an estimated $8,569,061 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 29,822 shares for an estimated $7,960,489 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,302,300.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TEAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEAM in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM forecast page.

$TEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $330.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $285.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $270.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Joel Fishbein Jr from Truist Financial set a target price of $200.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $265.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.