Insider Sale: Director at $TDUP Sells 82 Shares

Patricia Nakache, a director at $TDUP, sold 82 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $205. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TDUP stock.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 90 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 3,746,465 shares for an estimated $8,396,284 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NOAM PARANSKY has made 6 purchases buying 430,008 shares for an estimated $349,686 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 3 purchases buying 125,000 shares for an estimated $133,790 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK R LAZAR has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $27,984 and 0 sales.

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

