Insider Sale: Director at $TDUP Sells 478 Shares

Patricia Nakache, a director at $TDUP, sold 478 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $1,070. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $TDUP stock.

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 114 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 102 sales selling 5,013,907 shares for an estimated $11,757,915 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 56,810 shares for an estimated $90,794 and 0 sales.

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TDUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

