TDG

Insider Sale: Director at $TDG Sells 50 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 08:46 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

W Nicholas Howley, a director at $TDG, sold 50 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $65,711. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,077 shares of this class of $TDG stock.

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 204 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 204 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $77,387,189.
  • ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 41,703 shares for an estimated $52,345,862.
  • W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 86 sales selling 32,832 shares for an estimated $43,407,978.
  • JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $19,941,511.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 507 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


Stocks mentioned

TDG

