Insider Sale: Director at $TCMD Sells 10,938 Shares

DANIEL L. REUVERS, a director at $TCMD, sold 10,938 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $159,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 242,942 shares of this class of $TCMD stock.
$TCMD Insider Trading Activity
$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL L. REUVERS sold 10,938 shares for an estimated $159,146
- KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) sold 4,830 shares for an estimated $70,752
- ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,778 shares for an estimated $55,538
$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,338,902 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,561,358
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY added 481,000 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,027,410
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 459,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,865,513
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 272,258 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,663,779
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 265,241 shares (+463.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,543,578
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 210,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,597,300
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 207,186 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,096
$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.
