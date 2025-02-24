Insider Sale: Director at $TCMD Sells 10,938 Shares

DANIEL L. REUVERS, a director at $TCMD, sold 10,938 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $159,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 242,942 shares of this class of $TCMD stock.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL L. REUVERS sold 10,938 shares for an estimated $159,146

KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) sold 4,830 shares for an estimated $70,752

ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,778 shares for an estimated $55,538

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.

