Insider Sale: Director at $SYM Sells 600 Shares

Merline Saintil, a director at $SYM, sold 600 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $22,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 77,413 shares of this class of $SYM stock.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 74,000 shares for an estimated $2,004,114 .

. MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,741 shares for an estimated $899,863 .

. ROLLIN L. FORD sold 28,740 shares for an estimated $747,763

WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,965 shares for an estimated $516,911 .

. CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $229,153 .

. DANIELA L RUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,000 .

. MARIA G FREVE (See Remarks) sold 1,929 shares for an estimated $41,846

MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,209 shares for an estimated $40,281.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.