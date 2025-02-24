Insider Sale: Director at $SYM Sells 28,740 Shares

Rollin L. Ford, a director at $SYM, sold 28,740 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $747,763. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $SYM stock.

$SYM Insider Trading Activity

$SYM insiders have traded $SYM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DAVID DUNN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 97,383 shares for an estimated $2,903,829 .

. TODD KRASNOW has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,605,857 .

. CAROL J. HIBBARD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,876 shares for an estimated $785,421 .

. ROLLIN L. FORD sold 28,740 shares for an estimated $747,763

WILLIAM M III BOYD (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,486 shares for an estimated $323,430 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $150,691

$SYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SYM stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

