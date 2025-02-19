Insider Sale: Director at $SYK Sells 2,458 Shares

Allan C. Golston, a director at $SYK, sold 2,458 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $941,586. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,895 shares of this class of $SYK stock.

$SYK Insider Trading Activity

$SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 431,392 shares for an estimated $163,488,058 .

. KEVIN LOBO (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,313 shares for an estimated $21,131,479 .

. M KATHRYN FINK (VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 9,468 shares for an estimated $3,480,956 .

. ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586

VIJU MENON (Group President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $213,000

SPENCER S STILES (Group President) sold 514 shares for an estimated $201,056

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 962 institutional investors add shares of $SYK stock to their portfolio, and 860 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.