Insider Sale: Director at $SVCO Sells 15,000 Shares

Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic, a director at $SVCO, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $73,669. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,477,355 shares of this class of $SVCO stock.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $200,289 .

. BABAK A. TAHERI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $122,992 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. YELENA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $75,991

ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

RYAN A BENTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 168 shares for an estimated $777

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

