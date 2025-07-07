Insider Sale: Director at $STRS Sells 5,000 Shares

JAMES JOSEPH, a director at $STRS, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $94,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,715 shares of this class of $STRS stock.

$STRS Insider Trading Activity

$STRS insiders have traded $STRS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JOSEPH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $94,100

MANAGEMENT CO LTD. OASIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80 shares for an estimated $1,690.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $STRS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.