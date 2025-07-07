Stocks
Insider Sale: Director at $STRS Sells 5,000 Shares

July 07, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

JAMES JOSEPH, a director at $STRS, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $94,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,715 shares of this class of $STRS stock.

$STRS Insider Trading Activity

$STRS insiders have traded $STRS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES JOSEPH sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $94,100
  • MANAGEMENT CO LTD. OASIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80 shares for an estimated $1,690.

$STRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $STRS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

