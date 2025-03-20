Insider Sale: Director at $STOK Sells 10,382 Shares

Edward M. MD Kaye, a director at $STOK, sold 10,382 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $90,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 148,253 shares of this class of $STOK stock.

$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRUST SKORPIOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,937,500 shares for an estimated $50,221,875 .

. BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,748 shares for an estimated $641,164 .

. JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,573 shares for an estimated $345,600 .

. EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,245 shares for an estimated $330,668.

$STOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

