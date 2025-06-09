Insider Sale: Director at $STLD Sells 1,254 Shares

Gabriel Shaheen, a director at $STLD, sold 1,254 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $168,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,812 shares of this class of $STLD stock.

$STLD Insider Trading Activity

$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810

MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 7,495 shares for an estimated $1,013,773

GABRIEL SHAHEEN sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $168,173

$STLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

