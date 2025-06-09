Insider Sale: Director at $STLD Sells 1,254 Shares

Gabriel Shaheen, a director at $STLD, sold 1,254 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $168,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,812 shares of this class of $STLD stock.
$STLD Insider Trading Activity
$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810
- MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 7,495 shares for an estimated $1,013,773
- GABRIEL SHAHEEN sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $168,173
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$STLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,185,670 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,383,603
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,475,767 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,588,936
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,437,897 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,852,156
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 1,002,813 shares (+531.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,431,850
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 910,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,822,800
- FMR LLC removed 821,647 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,771,606
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 811,788 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,538,443
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$STLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STLD forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.