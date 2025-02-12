Insider Sale: Director at $STGC Sells 21,647 Shares

Ronald David Miller, a director at $STGC, sold 21,647 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $27,058. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,603,581 shares of this class of $STGC stock.

$STGC Insider Trading Activity

$STGC insiders have traded $STGC stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD EDWARD MARKS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 197,773 shares for an estimated $214,307 .

. AUBREY CHERNICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 173,912 shares for an estimated $188,456 .

. LEE MILLER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,439 shares for an estimated $81,747 .

. RONALD DAVID MILLER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,439 shares for an estimated $81,747 .

. JOHANNA CRONIN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $30,287 .

. JOSHUA DANIEL AMSTER (VP, Fundraising) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,846 shares for an estimated $13,920 .

. JOSEPH MATHEWS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,810 shares for an estimated $6,295 .

. JONATHAN REYES (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,081 shares for an estimated $4,422.

