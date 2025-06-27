Insider Sale: Director at $STEK Sells 1,000,000 Shares

BENJAMIN NATHANIEL KAPLAN, a director at $STEK, sold 1,000,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $30,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,198,905 shares of this class of $STEK stock.

$STEK Insider Trading Activity

$STEK insiders have traded $STEK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN NATHANIEL KAPLAN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.