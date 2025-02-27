Insider Sale: Director at $SSNC Sells 23,000 Shares

MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW, a director at $SSNC, sold 23,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $2,033,062. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,200 shares of this class of $SSNC stock.

$SSNC Insider Trading Activity

$SSNC insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C STONE (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $29,142,214 .

. JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $11,634,464 .

. NORMAND A BOULANGER sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $9,798,828

MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $3,476,499.

$SSNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $SSNC stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

