Insider Sale: Director at $SSNC Sells 23,000 Shares

MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW, a director at $SSNC, sold 23,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $2,033,062. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,200 shares of this class of $SSNC stock.
$SSNC Insider Trading Activity
$SSNC insiders have traded $SSNC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C STONE (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $29,142,214.
- JASON DOUGLAS WHITE (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $11,634,464.
- NORMAND A BOULANGER sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $9,798,828
- MICHAEL JAY ZAMKOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $3,476,499.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SSNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $SSNC stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,274,258 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,683,271
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,901,227 shares (+283.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,634,982
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,408,388 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,287,642
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,263,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,308,636
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,104,896 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,729,018
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 880,058 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,690,795
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 869,175 shares (+133.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,866,081
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.