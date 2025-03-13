Insider Sale: Director at $SRPT Sells 2,491 Shares

Claude Nicaise, a director at $SRPT, sold 2,491 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $248,203. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,812 shares of this class of $SRPT stock.

$SRPT Insider Trading Activity

$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399

$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

