Insider Sale: Director at $SRPT Sells 2,491 Shares

Claude Nicaise, a director at $SRPT, sold 2,491 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $248,203. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,812 shares of this class of $SRPT stock.
$SRPT Insider Trading Activity
$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820
- CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203
- KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,437,855 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,418,789
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,115,826 shares (+306.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,673,283
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 947,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,342,516
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC added 770,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,624,300
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 753,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,660,013
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 657,842 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,987,008
- FMR LLC removed 542,876 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,008,292
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.