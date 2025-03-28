Insider Sale: Director at $SRFM Sells 25,417 Shares

Tyler Painter, a director at $SRFM, sold 25,417 shares of the company on 03-26-2025 for an estimated $92,825. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,765 shares of this class of $SRFM stock.
$SRFM Insider Trading Activity
$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 3 purchases buying 1,961,710 shares for an estimated $4,522,503 and 2 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $9,561.
- TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825
- SUDHIN SHAHANI purchased 17,237 shares for an estimated $59,122
- CARL A ALBERT purchased 14,500 shares for an estimated $50,315
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,660,127 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,904,570
- RATHBONES GROUP PLC removed 1,132,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,517,323
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 843,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,130,578
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 622,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $834,814
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 111,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,916
- STATE STREET CORP removed 105,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,727
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 101,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $136,144
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SRFM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRFM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRFM forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.