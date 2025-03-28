Insider Sale: Director at $SRFM Sells 25,417 Shares

Tyler Painter, a director at $SRFM, sold 25,417 shares of the company on 03-26-2025 for an estimated $92,825. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,765 shares of this class of $SRFM stock.

$SRFM Insider Trading Activity

$SRFM insiders have traded $SRFM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRFM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TECHNOLOGIES INC. PALANTIR has made 3 purchases buying 1,961,710 shares for an estimated $4,522,503 and 2 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $9,561 .

and 2 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated . TYLER PAINTER sold 25,417 shares for an estimated $92,825

SUDHIN SHAHANI purchased 17,237 shares for an estimated $59,122

CARL A ALBERT purchased 14,500 shares for an estimated $50,315

$SRFM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SRFM stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SRFM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRFM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

