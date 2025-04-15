Insider Sale: Director at $SPT Sells 5,000 Shares

Karen Walker, a director at $SPT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $97,085. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,665 shares of this class of $SPT stock.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,752,879 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,065 shares for an estimated $1,278,359 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $419,622 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,541 shares for an estimated $185,603.

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

