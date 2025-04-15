Insider Sale: Director at $SPT Sells 5,000 Shares

Karen Walker, a director at $SPT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $97,085. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,665 shares of this class of $SPT stock.
$SPT Insider Trading Activity
$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,752,879.
- RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,065 shares for an estimated $1,278,359.
- KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $419,622.
- PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,541 shares for an estimated $185,603.
$SPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,427,138 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,827,407
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 1,403,549 shares (+380.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,102,989
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 540,257 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,591,292
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 369,713 shares (+839.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,353,886
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 353,984 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,870,848
- DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 330,155 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,139,060
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 325,636 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,000,281
$SPT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
