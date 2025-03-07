Insider Sale: Director at $SPRY Sells 400 Shares

Laura Shawver, a director at $SPRY, sold 400 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $4,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 210,346 shares of this class of $SPRY stock.

$SPRY Insider Trading Activity

$SPRY insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD E LOWENTHAL (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $10,876,472 .

. SARINA TANIMOTO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $10,876,472 .

. JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 563,270 shares for an estimated $10,143,705 .

. JUSTIN CHAKMA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 529,245 shares for an estimated $7,087,279 .

. LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $4,419,826 .

. BRIAN DORSEY (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $493,858 .

. ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $280,423 .

. KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $200,000

$SPRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $SPRY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

