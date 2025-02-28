News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $SPNT Sells 2,916,631 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 06:16 pm EST

Daniel S Loeb, a director at $SPNT, sold 2,916,631 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $39,987,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,618,008 shares of this class of $SPNT stock.

$SPNT Insider Trading Activity

$SPNT insiders have traded $SPNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL S LOEB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,106,631 shares for an estimated $56,301,911.

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

