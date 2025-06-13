Insider Sale: Director at $SPIR Sells 16,660 Shares

Stephen Messer, a director at $SPIR, sold 16,660 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $180,761. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,062 shares of this class of $SPIR stock.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 343,634 shares for an estimated $3,599,726 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,979 shares for an estimated $202,587

STEPHEN MESSER sold 16,660 shares for an estimated $180,761

LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,228 shares for an estimated $160,321

BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) sold 11,304 shares for an estimated $127,373

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

