Insider Sale: Director at $SNX Sells 2,362 Shares

RICHARD T HUME, a director at $SNX, sold 2,362 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $316,248. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 128,463 shares of this class of $SNX stock.

$SNX Insider Trading Activity

$SNX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 123,310 shares for an estimated $16,494,579 .

. DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 51,250 shares for an estimated $6,801,740 .

. PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689

MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,019 shares for an estimated $382,548 .

. MIRIAM ANNE MURPHY (President, Europe) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000

ANN F VEZINA sold 839 shares for an estimated $114,171

MERLINE SAINTIL sold 117 shares for an estimated $15,556

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $SNX stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNX forecast page.

$SNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Paige from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $155.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from Barrington set a target price of $156.0 on 03/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.