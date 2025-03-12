Insider Sale: Director at $SNOW Sells 1,783 Shares

Frank Slootman, a director at $SNOW, sold 1,783 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $262,528. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 192,511 shares of this class of $SNOW stock.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 516,460 shares for an estimated $88,304,229 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 236,822 shares for an estimated $40,421,862 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 114,023 shares for an estimated $17,268,543 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 594 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 02/21.

on 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.