Insider Sale: Director at $SNCR Sells 4,800 Shares

Laurie Harris, a director at $SNCR, sold 4,800 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $33,624. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,632 shares of this class of $SNCR stock.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $317,382 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,535 shares for an estimated $62,616 .

. CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,938 shares for an estimated $39,029 .

. LAURIE HARRIS sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $33,624

LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,861 shares for an estimated $31,867.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.