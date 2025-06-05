Stocks
Insider Sale: Director at $SNA Sells 1,090 Shares

June 05, 2025 — 06:45 pm EDT

Karen L Daniel, a director at $SNA, sold 1,090 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $348,716. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,030 shares of this class of $SNA stock.

$SNA Insider Trading Activity

$SNA insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 67,655 shares for an estimated $22,659,742.
  • ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 19,322 shares for an estimated $6,542,557.
  • JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243.
  • KAREN L DANIEL sold 1,090 shares for an estimated $348,716

$SNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of $SNA stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

