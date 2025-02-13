Insider Sale: Director at $SMG Sells 1,513 Shares

Brian E Sandoval, a director at $SMG, sold 1,513 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $99,645. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,039 shares of this class of $SMG stock.

$SMG Insider Trading Activity

$SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 260,767 shares for an estimated $18,980,475 .

. JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 161,101 shares for an estimated $11,603,421 .

. ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353 .

. NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,275 shares for an estimated $1,133,518 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

$SMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $SMG stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

